Nepal’s COVID-19 Death Rate Is Low Due To Strong Immune System: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the COVID-19 death rate in Nepal was low due to the strong immune power of the Nepalis and effective treatment being provided to the patients.

Responding to the queries raised by National Assembly (NA) members today, PM Oli said, “All local representatives are working as much as they can to bring the virus into control.”

He also said that all three tiers of governments have actively been working for the prevention and control of COVID-19.

“Nobody has acknowledged the efforts put forth by local representatives. Everyone has only been asking for the daily account of the amount spent for prevention and control of the virus,” said Prime Minister Oli.