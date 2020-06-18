Nepal’s COVID-19 Death Rate Is Low Due To Strong Immune System: PM Oli

Nepal’s COVID-19 Death Rate Is Low Due To Strong Immune System: PM Oli

June 18, 2020, 6:21 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the COVID-19 death rate in Nepal was low due to the strong immune power of the Nepalis and effective treatment being provided to the patients.

Responding to the queries raised by National Assembly (NA) members today, PM Oli said, “All local representatives are working as much as they can to bring the virus into control.”

He also said that all three tiers of governments have actively been working for the prevention and control of COVID-19.

“Nobody has acknowledged the efforts put forth by local representatives. Everyone has only been asking for the daily account of the amount spent for prevention and control of the virus,” said Prime Minister Oli.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan 2020 Date, Timings in Nepal
Jun 18, 2020
ADB And UNICEF Join Hands To Supply COVID 19 Protective Medical Equipment To Nepal
Jun 18, 2020
1 Percent Of Humanity Displaced: UNHCR Global Trends Report
Jun 18, 2020
Nepal Conducts 529833 COVID-19 Tests Till Wednesday
Jun 18, 2020
Kathmandu Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday
Jun 18, 2020

More on Health

ADB And UNICEF Join Hands To Supply COVID 19 Protective Medical Equipment To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 529833 COVID-19 Tests Till Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Kathmandu Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Neal Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases In Single Day With 671 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
WHO Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine Over Safety Fears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan 2020 Date, Timings in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
1 Percent Of Humanity Displaced: UNHCR Global Trends Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Nepal’s Upper House Unanimously Passed Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Indian Army Should Be Immediately Withdrawn From Nepalese Territories: Ruling NCP’s Upper House Leader Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
Nepal To Grow 2.3 Percent In 2020 — ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020
NIBL Receives Full Amount Of Bank Guarantee From The Italian Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75