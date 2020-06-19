Multilateral Institutions Are Vital In Combating The Covid-19 Pandemic

June 19, 2020, 7:24 p.m.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs underlined that mutual support and collective efforts and the cooperation from multilateral institutions are vital in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that WHO should be strengthened further and supported with more resources and technologies to promote international cooperation.

Participating in High-Level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Co-operation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity chaired by Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China and delivered a statement this evening, he appreciated the role that the Belt and Road Initiative has been playing in high-quality development in the partner countries, he and underscored the importance of the new initiative of Health Silk Road under BRI, aimed at facilitating trade in anti-epidemic medical supplies and enhancing co-operation in fighting infectious diseases including sharing of experiences and expertise.

Participants of the conference emphasized the need for unity, solidarity, mutual cooperation among the countriesand strengthening the role of WHO for combating the pandemic. They also highlighted the importance of mutual support and assistance among partner countries under Health Silk Road to address, control and overcome the pandemic, promoting cooperation under BRIas well as jointly working for economic recovery in post pandemic situation.

Foreign Ministers and other relevant Ministers from 26 countries along with Director General of WHO and Administrator of the UNDP participated in the conference. A Joint Statement has been issued at the conclusion of the conference.

