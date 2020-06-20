Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 8,605 With 331 New Cases

Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 8,605 With 331 New Cases

June 20, 2020, 5:10 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 331 new cases of COVID-19 today. Of this, the total reached to 8605

Those included 282 males and 49 females who were found with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases of virus infection were found in Jhapa, Sunsari, Morang, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Bara, Baglung, Baitadi, Gulmi, Dadeldhura, Doti, Kailali, Kathmandu, Nawalparasi (East), Nawalparasi (West), Palpa, Ramechhap, Rautahat, Rupandehi, Dhading, Bhaktapur, Syangja, Tanahun, Banke, Bardiya, Rukum (West), Dang and Pyuthan.

The virus has now spread to 74 out of 77 districts.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 8,605, including 1,578 cases of recovery and 22 death cases.

