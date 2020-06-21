Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged all concerned take his request to boost the immunity of the body as a fun and lightly reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Attending a virtual program organised to mark the International Yoga Day, prime minister Oli said the turmeric, ginger, fenugreek seeds that we use as spices have been proved to carry medicinal qualities, hence their use needs to be increased reports RSS.

"I had talked about it in terms of increasing the immune capacity of our body, but some intellectuals made a fun of it, fun of turmeric, fenugreek, pepper and ginger," he said. Ayurveda and Yoga are extraordinary medicine, and it should be promoted.

The Yoga that originated in Nepal has now become global, and this highlights Nepal's history, civilization and pride. Prime Minister Oli said good health was a prerequisite to realizing the national aspiration of Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.

According to RSS, speaking at the program, Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel said yoga practice and study has been initiated from the school level, and it needs to be widened so as to remain healthy.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai expressed the confidence that the book released today would help make Yoga a life style of the people.