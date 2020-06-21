Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli

Don’t Make Fun To My Request To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli

June 21, 2020, 1:39 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged all concerned take his request to boost the immunity of the body as a fun and lightly reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Attending a virtual program organised to mark the International Yoga Day, prime minister Oli said the turmeric, ginger, fenugreek seeds that we use as spices have been proved to carry medicinal qualities, hence their use needs to be increased reports RSS.

"I had talked about it in terms of increasing the immune capacity of our body, but some intellectuals made a fun of it, fun of turmeric, fenugreek, pepper and ginger," he said. Ayurveda and Yoga are extraordinary medicine, and it should be promoted.

The Yoga that originated in Nepal has now become global, and this highlights Nepal's history, civilization and pride. Prime Minister Oli said good health was a prerequisite to realizing the national aspiration of Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.

According to RSS, speaking at the program, Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel said yoga practice and study has been initiated from the school level, and it needs to be widened so as to remain healthy.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai expressed the confidence that the book released today would help make Yoga a life style of the people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights
Jun 21, 2020
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal
Jun 21, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal
Jun 21, 2020
Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC
Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000
Jun 21, 2020

More on News

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 51 minutes ago
International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
The Eclipse Solar Eclipse 2020 (Surya Grahan) : Food Myths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 20 minutes ago
Renowned Educationist Angur Baba Joshi Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Expresses Confidence That Both India And China Resolve Their Difference Through Peaceful Means By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 50 minutes ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
How Much Land………. By Hemang Dixit Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Brighton Clinched A Huge Win Over Arsenal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Donald Trump’s Supporters Attend Tulsa Rally Despite Coronavirus Fears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Three Feared Dead After Forbury Gardens Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75