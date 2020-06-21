Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights

Himalayan Airlines, in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission and authorization, will start second phase of repatriation flights from today to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The airlines will operate nine flights from June 21 to 24. Today, Himalayan Airlines is taking back passengers from Malaysia. During the period the airlines will operate nine flights including from Islamabad, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Maldives.

Himalayan Airlines published details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents to avoid any lapses in communication.