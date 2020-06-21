Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights

Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights

June 21, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

Himalayan Airlines, in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission and authorization, will start second phase of repatriation flights from today to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The airlines will operate nine flights from June 21 to 24. Today, Himalayan Airlines is taking back passengers from Malaysia. During the period the airlines will operate nine flights including from Islamabad, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Maldives.

Repatriation Flights 2020 - H9 Notice Jun 21-24 - English.jpg

Himalayan Airlines published details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents to avoid any lapses in communication.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli
Jun 21, 2020
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal
Jun 21, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal
Jun 21, 2020
Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC
Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000
Jun 21, 2020

More on Aviation

Nepal Issues Guidelines To Operate Domestic And International Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal Airlines Operated 22 Chartered International Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
TIA Renovation Work Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) Completes 300 Meter Runway Extension Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
TIA Prepares Guidelines For Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
International Air Travel Demand Won’t Be Back Until 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Don’t Make Fun To My Suggestions To Boost The Immunity: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2020 : Clear Pictures Of The Sun Seen In Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
How Much Land………. By Hemang Dixit Jun 21, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Wear Mask And Maintain Physical Distancing: CCMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 50,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75