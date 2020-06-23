Monsoon Reaches Across Nepal, Moderate Rain Likely To Occur In Many Places

Cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh close to Nepal Border and Monsoon is active over Nepal. During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

Tonight, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Province 5.