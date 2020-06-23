WHO Urges Countries To Beef Up Anti-virus Measures

The World Health Organization has urged countries to tighten anti-coronavirus measures again.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Monday that more than 183,000 new cases --the largest single-day increase ever -- were reported to his organization on Sunday.

He said, "it seems that almost every day we reach a new and grim record."

Ghebreyesus called on countries to beef up anti-virus measures again, including testing suspected cases, isolating those infected, and tracing contacts.

The head of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, expressed concern over rising infections in the Americas, South Asia and other highly-populated countries.

He said, "the epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries at the same time."

Ryan also touched on an increase in cases among young people in the United States.

He said, "the increase is not entirely explained through just increased testing," and this "may reflect the fact that younger people are more mobile and are getting out and taking advantage of the reduction in the restrictions of movement."

Source: NHK