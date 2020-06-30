14 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

14 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

June 30, 2020, 7:20 p.m.

Kathmandu Valley has recorded the highest numbers of cases today with 14 cases in three districts. In his daily press briefing at the ministry, Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam informed that 12 COVID-19 infected persons in Kathmandu. Similarly, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have each case. MoPH

This is the first highest case in Nepal. Yesterday, eight new cases added to Kathmandu Valley.

As the number of people entering the Kathmandu valley through legal and illegal means has intensified, the number of COVID-19 cases. Despite maintaining tight security to stop the entry of unauthorized persons, over 4000 people are entering the valley.

With the absence of strong measures by local levels Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Lalitpur Metropolitan City and other seven municipalities, one can see rampant violations of social distancing.

Given the current state, one cannot rule out the possibility of a major spike in densely populated Kathmandu Valley.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in Saptari 25, Siraha 9, Udayapur 2, Jhapa 5, Sunsari 2, Sankhuwasabha 3, Saptari 2, Dhanusa 3, Rautahat 5, Mahottari 29, Achham 27, Bajura 51, Kathmandu 12, Rautahat 5, Syangja 1, Gulmi 1, Sindhuplchowk 2, Gorkha 1, Sarlahi 8, Bhaktapur 1, Baglung 1, Dadeldhura 3, Lalitpur 1, Baitadi 4, Doti 30, Myagdi 1, Kaski 5, Lamjung 3, Tanahun 6, Rupandehi, Palpa 18, Argakhanchi 7, Salyan 2, Rukum (West) 8, Banke 1, Dailekh 3, and Kailali 5.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

