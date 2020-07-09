Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley

Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, government spokesperson and Minister for Finance, Communications and Information Technology, said that the government has decided to allow resumption of public transport service within a district and in case of the Kathmandu Valley, within the valley.

Speaking at the weekly press meet organised to inform decisions of the Cabinet meeting,he said that the operator of the public transport should fulfill all safety measures to resume the services.

Dr. Khatiwada said that a taxi could carry two passengers only but if the passengers are of the same family, the taxi can carry passengers as per its capacity.

Referring to the Cabinet decision, he said public transport service could be resumed for short distance, such as within a district outside the Kathmandu Valley, and in case of the Kathmandu Valley, within the valley.

He predicted that it would take some days for the public transport service operators to arrange for fullfiling the fixed safety measures and standards. But, if they meet the standard, they can resume even from tommorow.

The government has made the standard for public transport service that a public passenger bus can carry passengers only half of its passenger capacity, sanitisers must be made available in the public buses, all passengers must wear face mask and the driver and the assistants must put on gloves and face mask.

Minister Khatiwada said that the public buses could charge the passengers 50 per cent additional of the normal charge as the service fare.

With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531

Following almost a month, Nepal reported lowest number of case with 108 COVID-19 infecitons. However 139 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital after recovery.

Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,531.

In his daily media briefing, Professor Dr. Gautam said that 139 COVID-19 Patients discharged from various hospital following the recovery.

Out of 4,588 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests performed in 25 laboratories across the nation, 108 came out positive informed Professor Dr Gautam.

Currently, there are 8,605 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,425 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,531 including 7,891 cases of recovery and 35 death cases.