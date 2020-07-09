Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases

There are now over 11.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 545,000 fatalities and more than 6.4 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University. The US and Brazil have reported the most cases and the highest death tolls.

The United States has now confirmed more than three million cases of coronavirus. The outbreak is surging in several southern and western hotspots.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is close to three million, and the national death toll has surpassed 131,000. Meanwhile, U.S

Hotspots include Texas, Arizona and Louisiana but President Donald Trump continues to downplay risk from disease.

Italy has called for new precautionary measures for passengers travelling to European Union countries from outside the bloc to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Russia reported 6,562 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the country’s case tally now reaching 700,792.

The authorities also recorded 173 more fatalities, raising the official death toll to 10,667.