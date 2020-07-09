Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases

Global Coronavirus Surpasses 11.8 Million, US Confirmed Over 3 Million Cases

July 9, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

There are now over 11.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 545,000 fatalities and more than 6.4 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University. The US and Brazil have reported the most cases and the highest death tolls.

The United States has now confirmed more than three million cases of coronavirus. The outbreak is surging in several southern and western hotspots.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is close to three million, and the national death toll has surpassed 131,000. Meanwhile, U.S

Hotspots include Texas, Arizona and Louisiana but President Donald Trump continues to downplay risk from disease.

Italy has called for new precautionary measures for passengers travelling to European Union countries from outside the bloc to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Russia reported 6,562 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the country’s case tally now reaching 700,792.

The authorities also recorded 173 more fatalities, raising the official death toll to 10,667.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Millions Of Workers And Enterprises Are Facing Tough Choice Due To COVID-19: PM Oli
Jul 09, 2020
2 Killed And 19 Missing In Landslide In Barhabise
Jul 09, 2020
Amnesty International Calls For Pakistan To Protect The Right To Freedom Of Religion And Belief Of Hindu
Jul 09, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal
Jul 09, 2020
Japan's Ruling Party Calls For Government To cancel Xi Visit
Jul 09, 2020

More on Health

23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
WHO Acknowledges 'Evidence Emerging' Of Airborne Spread Of COVID-19 By Reuters 19 hours, 38 minutes ago
Japanese Researchers Study Combined Medication For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Coronavirus Reaches 11.6 Million Globally, Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
China's Sinovac Starts Late-stage Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Millions Of Workers And Enterprises Are Facing Tough Choice Due To COVID-19: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
2 Killed And 19 Missing In Landslide In Barhabise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Amnesty International Calls For Pakistan To Protect The Right To Freedom Of Religion And Belief Of Hindu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Japan's Ruling Party Calls For Government To cancel Xi Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75