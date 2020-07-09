Nepal Rescued 22369 Nepalis From Abroad

Nepal has rescued 22,369 Nepalis from abroad from June 5 to July 8. According to a press release issued by the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC), the government rescued 957 Nepalis from the UAE, Malaysia, and Qatar on Wednesday. 479 Nepalis, including five death bodies, were brought from Qatar from three separate flights.

The government had rescued 4,775 Nepalis from Kuwait, the highest number of Nepalis rescued from a single country, according to the statement. From Sri Lanka, the government has rescued only five Nepalis.

The rescue flights will continue for time to come. Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalayan Airlines have been regularly operating chartered flights along with other international airlines.