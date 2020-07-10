42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley

July 10, 2020, 5:02 p.m.

Since the starting of repatriation flights from Gulf and other parts of the world, the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in Kathmandu Valley has been steadily increasing. In the process, 42 new COVID-19 case discovered in Kathmandu Valley on Friday.Link

These new case raised concerned over the people and there is panicky over it. Out of 42 identified, 28 in Kathmandu,13 in Lalitpur and 1 in Bhaktapur.

The new cases were detected in Illam 2, Panchthar 2, Siraha 1, Dhanusha 4, Mahottari 4, Sarlahi 5, Rasuwa 1, Doti 1, Kathmandu 28, Chitwan 1, Banke 1, Bhaktapur 1, Lalitpur 13, Kavre 2, Ramechhap 1, Sindhuli 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Palpa 3, Rupandehi 1, Makwanpur 1, Dhading 1, Kailali 1, Dhading 1, Baglung 2, Tanahun 8, Gorkha 1, Nawalparasi 2, Gulmi 3, Surkhet 7, Bajura 1, Dailekh 1, Rolpa1 and Salyan 1.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.26

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.26 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Friday, July 10, 2020

