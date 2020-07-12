With 82 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Caseload Reached To 16801

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this Nepal ‘s total cases reached 16801.

Meanwhile, 147 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged after recovering from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 8174 active cases of COVID-19 and 23784 are in quarantine. With this the total cases reached to 16801,8589 recovery and 38 deaths.