Bhutanese Opposition Leader Dr. Pema Gyamtsho To Become ICIMOD New DG

July 16, 2020, 8:57 p.m.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD)’s board of directors selected Bhutan’s opposition leader Dr. Pema Gyamtsho as a new Director-General of ICIMOD reports Bhutanese online Kuensel.

Following the decision, opposition leader and Druk Phuensum Tshogpa president, Pema Gyamtsho (Ph.D.) would become new DG of ICIMOD in mid-October, replacing incumbent Director-General Dr. David Molden.

“We’re excited to announce that our Board of Governors has selected a new Director-General Dr. Pema Gyamtsho who will take up the position at the retirement of our current Director-General Dr. David Molden in mid-October!,” tweets ICIMOD’s team.

