Sajha Yatayat Starts Service From Today

July 16, 2020, 4:15 p.m.

Almost three and half months after suspension of service, Sajha Yatyayat has resumed its transportation service from Wednesday. The Sajha had suspended all its service after the announcement of nationwide lockdown on March.

According to a management, it is following all safety protocol while in operation as per the Ministry of Health Public Transport Guidelines.

Along with Sajha Yatayat, which has operated 26 buses to resume its public transportation service, Mayur, Samyukta and Sundar Yatayat have also resumed their public transportation services.

Other transportation service companies are considering to resume their services soon.

