Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places Of Eastern And Central Region

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next twenty-four hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Monsoon has effect allover Nepal The monsoon trough is passing through further south from Nepal’s terai. A cyclonic circulation is seen over Nepal.