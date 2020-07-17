Heavy Rain Likely At One Or Two Places Of Eastern And Central Region

Weather Forecast For July 17 Across Nepal

July 17, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next twenty-four hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Monsoon has effect allover Nepal The monsoon trough is passing through further south from Nepal’s terai. A cyclonic circulation is seen over Nepal.

Nepal And World Bank Sign $450 Million Road Support Project
Jul 17, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077
Jul 17, 2020
Brigadier General Poudel Takes Charge Of Office As NA Spokesperson
Jul 17, 2020
Over 13.7 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally
Jul 17, 2020
Bhutanese Opposition Leader Dr. Pema Gyamtsho To Become ICIMOD New DG
Jul 16, 2020

