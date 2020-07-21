Massive Protest Held In Toronto Against Chinese Communist Regime For Its Expansionist Policies

Massive Protest Held In Toronto Against Chinese Communist Regime For Its Expansionist Policies

July 21, 2020, 11 a.m.

More than a hundred Torontonians of diverse background staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto on Sunday.

Speakers urged the Chinese communist party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

They also urged the Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. They asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released who have been held hostage by the Chinese government.

They also raised voice against the human rights violations against Uyghurs. The Protesters from Iranian diaspora raised voice against the Iranian regime from selling Iran to China.

Tibetans and Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All speakers urged the Canadian Government to implement magnitsky sanctions on Human Rights violators in China.

A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a stand-off with Chinese PLA at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Source: ANI

Agencies

