Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 17,994 With 150 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 150 cases of COVID-19 today. He said that in 3,963 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests 150 people were found with the virus infection.

He also said 609 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17,994 including 12,477 cases of recovery and 40 death cases.