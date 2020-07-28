Nepal To Sign Extradition Treaty With Neighbors, Friendly Countries

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it clear that the government is for signing treaties and agreements on mutual legal assistance and extradition with the neighboring and other friendly countries to promote cooperation on crime prevention and control reports The Rising Nepal.

According to The Rising Nepal, the Foreign Ministry made this clear responding to a media query on Sunday about Government of Nepal’s view on possible treaties/agreements on mutual legal assistance and extradition.

“Nepal is in favor of concluding treaties/agreements on mutual legal assistance and extradition, as may be necessary, with the neighboring and other friendly countries with a view to promoting effective cooperation on crime prevention and control. We are doing necessary internal homework to this end,” said the official spokesperson of the Ministry.