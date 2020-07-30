Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal

Monsoon trough is running close to Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected and light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells are expected over province,1, 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province

Another cyclonic circulation is over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining North Bangladesh.