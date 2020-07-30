Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For July 30 Across Nepal

July 30, 2020, 7:26 a.m.

Monsoon trough is running close to Nepal. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected and light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells are expected over province,1, 2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province

Another cyclonic circulation is over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining North Bangladesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Tiger Population Nearly Doubled
Jul 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million
Jul 30, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday
Jul 29, 2020
The Embassy of Israel Sends Medical Supplies In Province 2 To Help The Fight Against COVID-19
Jul 29, 2020
Nepal’s Total Of COVID-19 Cases Reaches 19273 With 210 New Cases
Jul 29, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rain Likely Over many Places Of Nepal Including Province 1, 2, Bagmati and Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Rain To Continue In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy And Rain Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For August 26 Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Province 5, Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

12 Killed, Four Missing In Landslide And Flood Across Nepal By Agencies Jul 30, 2020
Nepal’s Tiger Population Nearly Doubled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
Very Unique Hajj Begins In Saudi Arabia Amid Pandemic By Agencies Jul 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak Accelerating Globally With 16.8 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2020
World Humanitarian Day 2020 By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jul 29, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Added 15 New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75