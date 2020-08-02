Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 20,332 With 246 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 246 new cases of COVID-19 today. More

He said that in 8,861 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours, 246 persons were found with the virus infection,

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 20,332 including 14,603 cases of recovery and 57 death cases.

He also said that 111 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.08 per cent.

Currently, there are 5,672 active cases of COVID-19, and 10,934 are in quarantine.