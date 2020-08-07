Kathmandu Valley Gets 106 New COVID-19 Cases

Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley today.

This is the record number of cases registered in the valley so far. According to Professor Dr. Gautam, Of 106 new cases in the valley, 92 were detected in Kathmandu, 10 in Lalitpur and four in Bhaktapur.

This is the highest single-day increase in the COVID-19 caseload within the Valley. The number of active cases in the valley has already crossed 500 marks. Kathmandu Valley recorded 87 cases of COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

The new cases were detected in districts such as Jhapa 2, Morang 59, Sunsari 1, Sapitari 19, Dhanusa 11, Sarlahi 10, Bara 9, Parsa 138, Rautahat 5, Sindhupalchwok 1, Nuwakot 8, Kailali 19, Tanahu 2, Kaski 11, Banke 29, Bardia 15, Syanja 1, Nawalparasi (East) 1, Gulmi 1, Nawalparas (West) 2, Kalikot 4, Surkhet 1, Acccham1 and Knchanpur 1.

Meanwhile, 464 new cases of virus infection were confirmed across the nation taking the total COVID-19 caseload to 22,214 including 15,814 cases of recovery and 70 death cases.