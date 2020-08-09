Police Recovered A Dead Body In Gongabu

A headless dead body of a man has been found lying near Gongabu Ganeshsthan in Kathmandu in an abandoned suitcase. The body of the man cut in two pieces and packed the body in a suitcase and leg and head in the Zebra box 200 meters away from a suitcase. Spokesperson of Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Raj Kumar KC said they were informed by local people after seeing blood licked from the suitcase.

Police are investigating the alleged murder case. However, the identity of a person is still unknown. Police believe that the body of 45 years male is likely to be dropped here after murdering somewhere else.

The body has sent to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital for postmortem.