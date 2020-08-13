DoA Kathmandu Stops Issuing Vehicle Entry Pass To KathmanduValley

Following the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu Valley, District Administration office halted the issuance of vehicle pass indefinitely. As per the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs, District Administration Office Kathmandu has issued a notice informing stopping to issuance of permit.

After spiking of COVID-19 cases, the government has announced the restrictions to visit from one district to other.