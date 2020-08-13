DoA Kathmandu Stops Issuing Vehicle Entry Pass To KathmanduValley

Aug. 13, 2020, 5:52 p.m.

Following the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu Valley, District Administration office halted the issuance of vehicle pass indefinitely. As per the decision of Ministry of Home Affairs, District Administration Office Kathmandu has issued a notice informing stopping to issuance of permit.

Kathmandu District Administration Office has stopped the work of issuing the permission to entry Kathmandu Valley and to out the valley from Today for indefinite period.

After spiking of COVID-19 cases, the government has announced the restrictions to visit from one district to other.

KTM-CDO (1).jpg

