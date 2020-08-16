Over 59411 NRNs Infected By COVID-19 All Over The World

A total of 59,411 Nepalis have been infected by Corona Virus, with 83 per cent of them recovering, NRNA health committee coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota said reported by RSS.

Nepalis living in 38 countries have been infected by the deadly virus. So far, 293 Nepalis including the count in Nepal have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 51,441 Nepalis stranded due to the Corona Virus and subsequent lockdown have been rescued and sent home in repatriation flights. The rescue and repatriation work is being carried out at the joint initiative of the NRNA and the Nepali Embassies and diplomatic missions in the respective countries. Nepali living and working in 30 different countries have been rescued through 327 flights so far.

According to RSS, 246 bodies of Nepalis who have died due to various reasons during their work and stay abroad have been brought to Nepal in the rescue flights. Another 76 bodies are yet to be brought back and handed over to their respective family. With permission from the family, 172 Nepalis who died abroad were cremated in the respective country, according to NRNA.

The government has however decided to limit the number of Nepalis to be rescued to 500 per day henceforth. This will have a negative impact on thousands of Nepalis stranded in the Middle East countries, said NRNA foreign employment committee coordinator Dr Badri KC. The government should review this decision soon.

The impact of Corona Virus infection on Nepalis outside the country has gradually declined. No Non-Resident Nepali died of the infection last week, according to press coordinator of Non-Resident Nepalis Association Chiran Sharma.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 525new cases of COVID-19 today.

In 9,859 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 525 persons were found with the virus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 109 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

Currently, there are 8,025 active cases of COVID-19, 14,769 are in quarantine and 466 are in-home quarantine across the nation.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 24,957 including 16,837 cases of recovery and 95 death cases.