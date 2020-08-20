Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley

Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley

Aug. 20, 2020, 6:29 p.m.

The police on Thursday kept as many as 1,170 persons on hold for two hours for defying the prohibitory order imposed to contain COVID-19 spread reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, 692 two-wheeler and 115 four-wheeler were taken into control by the police for defying the order.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar Yadav, spokesperson of the Metropolitan Police Office said that the prohibitory order imposed in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur was strictly being enforced in the Valley.

The police had kept 437 people of Kathmandu, 498 of Lalitpur and 235 of Bhaktapur on hold for stepping out during prohibition.

SSP Yadav informed that 3,300 police officials were mobilized in the Valley to ensure strict implementation of the prohibitory order. "We will continue punishing those who step out without any urgency in order to control the spread of the novel coronavirus," he added.

SSP Yadav said that those defying the prohibitory order would be punished according to the Infectious Disease (Control) Act, 2020.

Kathmandu Valley Records 200 New Cases Of COVID-19 on Thursday.

