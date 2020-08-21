Heavy Rains Likely In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati

The low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh has impact on weather in Nepal. There will be partly cloudy but becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.