Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal

Aug. 22, 2020, 6 a.m.

A low pressure lying over Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and other activities have impacts upon Nepal. Due to combined effect of all these weather parameters, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

During the last twenty four hours, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning occurred at some places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

