Weather Update And Forecast For August 24 Across Nepal

Aug. 24, 2020, 6:36 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

A well marked low pressure area is over North West Madhya Pradesh and the monsoon trough now passing through further south from Nepal.

India To Start Phase 2/3 Trials Of Oxford Vaccine This Week
Aug 24, 2020
Save The Children Handed Over Seven Units Of ICU Ventilators To Nepal Government
Aug 23, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Reports 166 New Cases
Aug 23, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 818 New Cases Total Reaches 31935
Aug 23, 2020
Tanahu Hydro Project: A Breakthrough In 188 Meter Cable Tunnel
Aug 23, 2020

