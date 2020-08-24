Weather Update And Forecast For August 24 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

A well marked low pressure area is over North West Madhya Pradesh and the monsoon trough now passing through further south from Nepal.