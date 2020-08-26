Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 34418 With 885 New Cases On Wednesday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 885 new cases on Wednesday. With this the total reaches to 34418.

He said that in 13252 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 885 persons were found with the virus infection.More

He said that 385 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 14739 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8711 are in institutional isolation and 6028 are in home isolation. Some 9832 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 11 deaths today. With this 34418 infection, there are 14739 isolation, 19504 recovery and 175 total deaths.