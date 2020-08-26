Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 34418 With 885 New Cases On Wednesday

Nepal Total COVID-19 Reach 34418 With 885 New Cases On Wednesday

Aug. 26, 2020, 4:47 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 885 new cases on Wednesday. With this the total reaches to 34418.

He said that in 13252 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 885 persons were found with the virus infection.More

He said that 385 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 56.6 per cent.

Currently, there are 14739 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8711 are in institutional isolation and 6028 are in home isolation. Some 9832 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

There are 11 deaths today. With this 34418 infection, there are 14739 isolation, 19504 recovery and 175 total deaths.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Registers 301 COVID-19 Cases, Single Highest Cases In The Valley
Aug 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Extended Prohibitory Order In Till September 2
Aug 26, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Bagmati Province
Aug 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 232 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday
Aug 25, 2020
Nepal Total COVID-19 Cases Surges To 33,533 With 855 New Cases
Aug 25, 2020

More on Health

Oxford Vaccine Trials In India Begin; India In Talks With Russia On Sputnik-V By Agencies 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Registers 301 COVID-19 Cases, Single Highest Cases In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Positive Rate Decline In India By Agencies 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Could U.S. Regulators Authorize A COVID-19 Vaccine Before The Election? By REUTERS 11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Pandemic Pace Slows Worldwide But Virus Is Spreading In Nepal And India: WHO By REUTERS 1 day ago
Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Data Could Go To Regulators This Year By REUTERS 1 day ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Extended Prohibitory Order In Till September 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2020
NEICHU MAYER Worth The Honor By A Correspondent Aug 26, 2020
Nepal And Russia Discuss On Investment In Nepal’s Railway Project By Agencies Aug 26, 2020
Messi Tells Barcelona He's Leaving: Where Could He Go Next By Agencies Aug 26, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2020
NEPAL-CHINA RELATIONS: 65 Years Of Celebrations By A Correspondent Aug 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75