Binod Chaudhary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Industrialist and the member of the parliament, Binod Chaudhary, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chaudhary confirmed that he had been infected with the virus via his official Twitter handle.
Dear friends and well-wishers - I have tested positive for corona as per PCR test this morning! By the grace of god, so far I have no symptoms. However, I have isolated myself as per doctor's advice. Whoever came in contact with me pls take all possible precautions! regards
