More Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Parts Of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Bagmati Province.

During the next 24 hours, tlght to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

Low pressure area is now moving closer to western parts of Nepal from eastern to central region.