At Least 30 People Disappeared In A Landslide In Baglung District

Sept. 3, 2020, 11:07 a.m.

All the persons, who went missing in the landslide at Dhorpatan Municipality of Baglung, have been identified. According to Area Police of Burtibang, four dead bodies were also recovered reports The Rising Nepal daily.

A landslide caused by torrential rain on the last night washed out many houses in the Dhorpatan. Police said that more than30 people had disappeared in ward 8 and 9 of the municipality.

According to Area Police Office Burtibang Chief Police Inspector Prakash Singh Bhandari, among the identified are Kaushala Pun, 35, of Dhorpatan municipality-9, her six-year-old son Hikmat, Jeet Bahadur Gharti, 35, Raju Gharty, 40, Kumari BK, 30, Putali BK, 19, and Karmati Ghartimagar, 32, of the same place. Others include Rina Ghartimagar, 35, Dilmaya Ghartimagar, 35, and her six-year-old son, Doti Pun, 55, Tulmati Pun, 52, and Nabin Bhandari, of Galkot municipality-4, Police Inspector Bhandari added.

According to the daily, among the disappeared, the body of a man aged around 30-32 was found on the bank of Bhuji rivulet at Dhorpatan municipality-3, the police inspector shared. He added another man at his 30-35 was found dangled on the rope of the bridge at Dhorpatan-5, Budathok.

Likewise, a youth aged around 20-22 was found dead at Badigard rural municipality-5, Baluwa and another body of an adolescent at his 12-13 was recovered at Khopche of the same rural municipality, Bhandari further informed. These two bodies are yet to be identified.

The number of deceased would likely go up as the search for the missing was underway, he added. The rescue teams of the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force are reaching the disaster-devastated site.

