Cabinet Reshuffle Is Not An Agenda Now: PM Oli

Cabinet Reshuffle Is Not An Agenda Now: PM Oli

Sept. 5, 2020, 9:46 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday said that he was not going to reshuffle the incumbent Cabinet immediately reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, Prime Minister Oli in the Cabinet meeting reassured the ministers that there would be no reshuffling of the present Cabinet, and urged them to continue their responsibilities says the daily.

"Rumours and baseless news reports in the media have it that I was going to reshuffle the present Cabinet, that is not true and do not believe such information," Minister Gurung quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Asked whether any proposal was tabled at the Cabinet meeting to recommend senior leader of Nepal Communist Party Bam Dev Gautam for his appointment in the National Assembly, Minister Gurung said that no proposal was tabled from anybody, including the Prime Minister regarding leader Gautam’s nomination in the NA says the daily.

Minister Gurung said that Prime Minister Oli informed them that he was just going to fulfill some vacant posts of the ministers within a few days but was not going to reshuffle the whole Cabinet.

"Prime Minister Oli asked us to keep focus on our responsibilities and duties without any doubt," Minister Gurung said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19
Sep 05, 2020
Asia-Pacific Countries Pledged Bold And Innovative Action For Food Security And livelihoods
Sep 05, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across
Sep 05, 2020
The Fundamental Orientation Of Our Policy Remains Neighbourhood First: Foreign Secretary Of India Harsha Vardan Shringla
Sep 04, 2020
The World Bank Provides US$10.85 Million To Nepal To The School Sector
Sep 04, 2020

More on Politics

PRESIDENT LATE MUKHERJEE: Demise Of A Friend By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 22 hours ago
POLITICS: Shaky Prime Minister By A Correspondent 2 weeks, 1 day ago
PM OLI Survival Fight By A Correspondent 1 month ago
NEPALI CONGRESS Unjust Act By A Correspondent 1 month ago
Sunil Bahadur Thapa Appointed Joint General Secretary Of Nepali Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Joshi’s Expulsion: Deuba And Poudel’s Political Vendetta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Supreme Court Pronounced Landmark Decision On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Asia-Pacific Countries Pledged Bold And Innovative Action For Food Security And livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2020
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 26.4 million; WHO Says No Widespread Vaccination Until Mid-2021 By Agencies Sep 05, 2020
Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Border Tension In Moscow By Agencies Sep 05, 2020
Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Held Probing Bollywood ‘Drug Network’ By Agencies Sep 05, 2020
My Love For Barcelona Will Never Change:Mess: By Agencies Sep 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75