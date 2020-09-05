Cabinet Reshuffle Is Not An Agenda Now: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday said that he was not going to reshuffle the incumbent Cabinet immediately reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, Prime Minister Oli in the Cabinet meeting reassured the ministers that there would be no reshuffling of the present Cabinet, and urged them to continue their responsibilities says the daily.

"Rumours and baseless news reports in the media have it that I was going to reshuffle the present Cabinet, that is not true and do not believe such information," Minister Gurung quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Asked whether any proposal was tabled at the Cabinet meeting to recommend senior leader of Nepal Communist Party Bam Dev Gautam for his appointment in the National Assembly, Minister Gurung said that no proposal was tabled from anybody, including the Prime Minister regarding leader Gautam’s nomination in the NA says the daily.

Minister Gurung said that Prime Minister Oli informed them that he was just going to fulfill some vacant posts of the ministers within a few days but was not going to reshuffle the whole Cabinet.

"Prime Minister Oli asked us to keep focus on our responsibilities and duties without any doubt," Minister Gurung said.