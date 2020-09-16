Kathmandu District Records 652 New Cases Of COVID-19

With easing the lockdown and prohibitory order, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Kathmandu District. The district recorded 652 cases with 216 female and 436 male.

Out of 737 total new COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu Valley, 25 cases, 13 females and 12 males, were found in Bhaktapur and 60 cases, 24 females and 36 males, were recorded in Lalitpur.

In 10,375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 737 persons, 253 females and 484 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

With this, total caseload in Kathmandu district stands at 10,583, in Lalitpur district 1,226 and in Bhaktapur district 1115.

Moreover, some 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 58,327 including 41, 700 cases of recovery and 379 death cases.