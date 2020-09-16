Kathmandu District Records 652 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu District Records 652 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sept. 16, 2020, 5:31 p.m.

With easing the lockdown and prohibitory order, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Kathmandu District. The district recorded 652 cases with 216 female and 436 male.

Out of 737 total new COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu Valley, 25 cases, 13 females and 12 males, were found in Bhaktapur and 60 cases, 24 females and 36 males, were recorded in Lalitpur.

In 10,375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 737 persons, 253 females and 484 males, were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley itself, revealed the daily report released by the MoHP today.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.05.31

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.05.31 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

With this, total caseload in Kathmandu district stands at 10,583, in Lalitpur district 1,226 and in Bhaktapur district 1115.

Moreover, some 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the nation in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 58,327 including 41, 700 cases of recovery and 379 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327
Sep 16, 2020
South Asia Is One Of The Hardest-hit Regions With Climate Change, Says Abhas Jha Of World Bank In A PHDDCI Webinar
Sep 16, 2020
NC Leader Dr. Shashank Koirala Admitted To ICU
Sep 16, 2020
Baharin’s Prince Nasser Arrived To Scale Mountains In Nepal
Sep 16, 2020
ADB Set to Begin The Second Stage of 2020 Annual Meeting
Sep 16, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
NC Leader Dr. Shashank Koirala Admitted To ICU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Records 555 New Cases Of COVID-19 Out Of 676 Of The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Records 1,459 New Cases Tally Stands At 56,788 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Messi Edges Out Ronaldo As World's Highest-paid Footballer By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Kathmandu District Records 440 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

South Asia Is One Of The Hardest-hit Regions With Climate Change, Says Abhas Jha Of World Bank In A PHDDCI Webinar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
Baharin’s Prince Nasser Arrived To Scale Mountains In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
ADB Set to Begin The Second Stage of 2020 Annual Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
Nepal Law Commission To Draft A Bill On Acid Attack In 15 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
Nepal Opens Mountain Summit For Foreign Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2020
Traore, Mbappe Are Fastest Players Of World Football: FIFA By Agencies Sep 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75