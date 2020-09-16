Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327

Nepal Records 1,539 New Cases, The Highest Number So Far, Tally Reaches 58,327

Sept. 16, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Wednesday confirmed 1,539 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day.More

In 10,494 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 1,539 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1,068 some COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.5 per cent.

Currently, there are 16,242 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,541 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,701 are in home isolation. Some 7,820 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients 173 are admitted to the ICU and 26 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 58,327 including 41,700 cases of recovery and 379 death cases.

