Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies

Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies

Sept. 17, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

Japan's new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is starting his first full day in office. He says his cabinet is ready to get down to business.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Suga said, "I am determined to work hard for the Japanese people and will try to live up to their expectations."

At Wednesday's news conference, Suga reiterated that he will push forward with the efforts his predecessor Abe Shinzo's government had been making. Abe stepped down due to ill health.

Suga added he hopes to revitalize the economy while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Suga also revealed his vision for the post-coronavirus era, mentioning the need for further digitalization in an online world.

One departure from Abe will be the end of cherry blossom-viewing parties. Abe was accused of using taxpayers' money to entertain constituents at the annual gathering. Suga said he won't be holding such parties, and vowed to revamp a number of issues from the previous administration.

Reaction to the new prime minister on the streets has been mixed.

One man said he thinks it will be like the stable Abe administration.

A woman said that she wishes there were more women in the cabinet.

Suga already has several major political and diplomatic events in his schedule.

He is expected to deliver a policy speech at an extraordinary session of the Diet in the coming weeks.

A G20 summit in Saudi Arabia and the US presidential election are scheduled for November.

And the country is gearing up preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games set to begin next July.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077
Sep 17, 2020
Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban
Sep 17, 2020
Traore, Mbappe Are Fastest Players Of World Football: FIFA
Sep 16, 2020
The Peace Treaties Between The UAE, Bahrain And Israel Are Signed
Sep 16, 2020
102 Journalists Infected With COVID-19 Across Nepal
Sep 15, 2020

More on International

The Peace Treaties Between The UAE, Bahrain And Israel Are Signed By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bahrain Agrees To Normalize Relations With Israel By REUTERS 5 days, 2 hours ago
China, India Agree To Disengage Troops On Contested Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
India's 'Severe Military Provocation' Stirs Up Tensions In Region: Chinese Military By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
China Must Resolutely Counterattack India’s Opportunist Move: Global Times By Agencies 2 weeks ago
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Faces New Threats From Militancy By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

Nepal's Hard-won Gains In Education And Health Are Under a Threat: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Nepal Government Unveiled School Level Curriculum Adjustment Model 2077 By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
Neymar Slapped With Two-match Ban By Agencies Sep 17, 2020
‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75