Japan’s New PM Suga Outlines His Policies

Japan's new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is starting his first full day in office. He says his cabinet is ready to get down to business.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Suga said, "I am determined to work hard for the Japanese people and will try to live up to their expectations."

At Wednesday's news conference, Suga reiterated that he will push forward with the efforts his predecessor Abe Shinzo's government had been making. Abe stepped down due to ill health.

Suga added he hopes to revitalize the economy while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Suga also revealed his vision for the post-coronavirus era, mentioning the need for further digitalization in an online world.

One departure from Abe will be the end of cherry blossom-viewing parties. Abe was accused of using taxpayers' money to entertain constituents at the annual gathering. Suga said he won't be holding such parties, and vowed to revamp a number of issues from the previous administration.

Reaction to the new prime minister on the streets has been mixed.

One man said he thinks it will be like the stable Abe administration.

A woman said that she wishes there were more women in the cabinet.

Suga already has several major political and diplomatic events in his schedule.

He is expected to deliver a policy speech at an extraordinary session of the Diet in the coming weeks.

A G20 summit in Saudi Arabia and the US presidential election are scheduled for November.

And the country is gearing up preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games set to begin next July.

Source: NHK