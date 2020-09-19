Generally Cloudy And Rain Will Likely At One Or Two Places Of The Bagmati And Gandaki

Generally Cloudy And Rain Will Likely At One Or Two Places Of The Bagmati And Gandaki

Sept. 19, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning will to continue at some places of the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division Predicts that there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country.

Skymet Weather’s Analysis

A fresh low pressure area is likely to emerge in the Bay of Bengal on 20th September and intensify to a depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This system is going to enhance rains over most parts of the country outside North India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over central and eastern parts, practically finishing the monsoon season (June- September) on an extremely wet note.

The well marked low will remain over the Bay of Bengal for nearly 36 hours and during this may intensify into a depression. This system is likely to cross West Bengal / North Odisha coast on 21st September and move further across parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. It is unlikely to travel further into Rajasthan and is likely to meander over the central region till 24th September. The peripherals of the system will drag rains also to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, albeit in a staggered manner. The outflow from the system will result in cloudy sky possibly up to Delhi NCR and East Rajasthan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Janakpurdham-Jayanagar (India) Railway To Resume Its Operation Within Two Months
Sep 19, 2020
Donors Agree Replenishment Of More Than $4 Billion For ADB's Grant Funds
Sep 18, 2020
ADB Vows To Be Developing Asia's Partner For Recovery From COVID-19
Sep 18, 2020
World Bank Provides$ 200 Million To Strengthen Nepal’s Financial Sector
Sep 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms A Record 859 New COVID-19 In A Single Day
Sep 18, 2020

More on Weather

Depression Coming From The Bay Of Bengal To Lash Nepal Due To Typhoon Noul By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Heavy Is Rainfall At One Or Two Places In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki and 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gndaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Heavy Rainfall Will Likely At Few Place of Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Light To Moderate Rain Will Likely In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Possibility Of Rain At Some Place Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Janakpurdham-Jayanagar (India) Railway To Resume Its Operation Within Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 19, 2020
WHO Chief Reiterated Calls For Adherence To Health Protocols As Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30 Million By Agencies Sep 19, 2020
Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Gnabry Hits Hat-trick By Agencies Sep 19, 2020
US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies Of Cancer By Agencies Sep 19, 2020
World Journalists Conference 2020 (WJC 2020) Concluded By Keshab Poudel Sep 18, 2020
Donors Agree Replenishment Of More Than $4 Billion For ADB's Grant Funds By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75