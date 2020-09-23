Nepal To Allow Trekking And Mountaineering Activities From October 17

Nepal To Allow Trekking And Mountaineering Activities From October 17

Sept. 23, 2020, 1:44 p.m.

Nepal has decided to allow Trekking and Mountaineering activities for foreign visitors from October 17, 2020. The Department of Immigration has decided to resume all its regular visa services from September 13, 2020. Visa will be regulated as per their prior notice dated 17th August 2020, without any late fees and penalties till September 27, 2020.

Prince Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini Royal Family and commander of the Bahraini Royal Guards, is first tourists to visit Nepal after lockdown. He is leading the team to climb Mt. Lobuche (6119m) and Mt. Manaslu (8163m). The team is in quarantine in a hotel in Kathmandu for a week prior to the commencement of their expedition, following Nepal’s current quarantine provisions for foreign arrivals.

blog-image-1600422116.jpeg

prince 2.jpg

After a six-month-long Covid-19 lockdown, as a part of gradual opening and as per the Government of Nepal's decision to allow the operation of domestic flights, intercity buses, hotels, restaurants, and other tourism businesses to reopen from September 17, 2020; domestic tourism movements have restarted now.

The tourism businesses have to follow the aligned health and safety protocols in operation, and the government has set up an effective monitoring mechanism to enhance travelers' confidence and ensure safe travel experiences.

After the reopening of the tourism, the service providers in the destinations including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitawan, Lumbini, Annapurna, Everest, Langtang, Ilam, Bardiya, and others are getting encouraging inquiries and bookings from domestic travelers.

The mountains, trekking routes, and national parks in Nepal, being naturally isolated in destination, clear the way for tourism activities to resume again with the necessary health and safety protocols in place.

The recent visit to Nepal by the Prince of Bahrain, HRH Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, with his expedition team, at this juncture would be an inspiration to the mountaineers and nature lovers around the world who are seeking to rejuvenate themselves in Naturally Nepal!!

News and Photo Courtesy: PATA

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ICIMOD Supports Sustainable Hydropower Development In Nepal
Sep 23, 2020
Yagya Prasad Acharya Is No More
Sep 23, 2020
AIN Marks 41st Social Service Day With Solidarity For Social Development
Sep 23, 2020
Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer Make It Rain Sixes In Sharjah IPL 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Heavy Rain Will likely To Occur At Many Places Of Bagmti, Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudupaschim
Sep 23, 2020

More on Tourism

Nepal Resumes Domestic Flights With 70 Percent Occupancy By Agencies 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines Resumes Regular Domestic Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Ang Rita Sherpa, A Great Mountaineer, Dies At 72 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal Resume Regular International Flight From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
MeghauliSerai Receives Travelers’ Choice 2020 Award From Trip Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Only Twenty Percent Hotel Will Be Opened Now: Shreejana Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

ICIMOD Supports Sustainable Hydropower Development In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
Conservation Politics And Our Heroes By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Sep 23, 2020
COAS GENERAL THAPA Two Years Of Defense By Keshab Poudel Sep 23, 2020
POLITICS Oli Tricks By Keshab Poudel Sep 23, 2020
Yagya Prasad Acharya Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2020
U.S. Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths By REUTERS Sep 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75