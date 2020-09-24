Nepal Records 1497 Cases Of COVID-19, Total Reach 69301

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1497 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 69301.

He also said that 17 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 453 total. He said that in 11,449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,497 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 457 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.7 percent.

Currently, there are 18,437 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,614 patients are in institutional isolation and 9,823 are in home isolation. Some 6,565 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 232 patients are in ICU and 28 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 69,301 including 50,411 cases of recovery and 453 death cases.