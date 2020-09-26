Nepal Records 1207 COVID-19 New Cases, 1147 Recovery And Total Reach 71821

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 12007 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 71821.
He also said that 8 persons died today due to COVID-19 reaching 467 total. He said that in 10019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1207 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.10
Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.10
He said that 1147 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 73.8 percent.
Currently, there are 18,341 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 7,833 patients are in institutional isolation. Some 6,331 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.
Of the active cases, 224 patients are in ICU and 27 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.
