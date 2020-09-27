Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home

Over 80016 Nepalis Returned Home

Sept. 27, 2020, 6:43 p.m.

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 80016Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home. Today by 15:43 afternoon, 858 Nepali and 7 foreigners arrived from six flights.

The passengers from remaining four flights are yet to come as they are landing at evening.

The number is as of Sunday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 23226 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports.

Of them, 11150 returned from Qatar, 8475 from Kuwait, 11651 from Malaysia, 12381 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1,274 from Bahrain, 1325 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey,430 from United States, 855 from Maldives,1754 Japan,1447 South Korea, 555 Singapore,325 Hong Kong and 317 from Jordan.

On the State wise, 14611 are from State no. 1, 1203 from State no. 2, 18264 from Bagmati, 9030 from Gandaki, 1,525 from Karnali and 1,745 from Sudur Paschim according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 11227 returnees were not recorded.

