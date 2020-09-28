Rajasthan Royal Sensational 4-Wickets Victory

Rajasthan Royal Sensational 4-Wickets Victory

Sept. 28, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

For the longest time during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) chase of 224 in their sensational 4-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), it seemed Rahul Tewatia would remember the day as one of his worst. “That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played,” he said at the end of the match.

Promoted to bat at Number 4 in what would turn out to be the highest ever run chase in IPL history, Tewatia would have been looking for a place to hide when he had been on 8 off 19 balls. Sanju Samson (85), in red hot form at the other end, and the Rajasthan dugout fidgeted as the pinch-hitter failed to put bat and ball.

Things changed in the 18th over, with RR still needing 51 in the last 3 overs and a struggling Tewatia joined by new man Robin Uthappa.

Tewatia, on 14 off 21 balls, suddenly found his touch. Sheldon Cottrell was smashed for five sixes in an over — almost all of them pulled with might to the fine leg and midwicket areas by the left-hander. Suddenly, with 30 runs plundered off the over, RR’s equation had come down to a much more manageable 21 to get in 2 overs.

“I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going,” said Tewatia after the match.

Agencies

DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies
Sep 28, 2020
Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best?
Sep 28, 2020
Ronaldo Two Goals Save Juventus After Salvaging Draw At Roma
Sep 28, 2020
Tourism Minister Launched Desh Darshan On World Tourism Day
Sep 27, 2020
Chelsea Fans Expected Improvement After £220m Spending Spree
Sep 27, 2020

More on Sports

Ronaldo Two Goals Save Juventus After Salvaging Draw At Roma By Agencies 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
Chelsea Fans Expected Improvement After £220m Spending Spree By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Messi Slams Barcelona Over Suarez Exit In Explosive & Emotional Instagram Post By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Muller Becomes Joint-most Decorated Player In German History After Bayern Lift UEFA Super Cup By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Lampard Praises Silva's 'Perfect' Chelsea Debut By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer Make It Rain Sixes In Sharjah IPL 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 817 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Confirms 1,351 New Cases And Tally Reaches 74,745 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020
DDA Bans Nine Different Hand Sanitizer Produced By Nepali And Indian Companies By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
In Favour Of Federalism By Hemang Dixit Sep 28, 2020
Dogs Detect COVID-19 And Which Dogs Do It Best? By Agencies Sep 28, 2020
Nepal Army Opens Track To Connect Byas In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75