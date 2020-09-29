Kathmandu Valley Confirms 934 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 817 new cases of COVID-19 in Kathmandu Valley. The valley recorded 817, 809 cases on Monday and Sunday Respectivley.

According to MoHP, in 10891 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 934 persons were found with novel coronavirus infection in the valle.

Of the 934 new cases, 747 cases including 307 females and 440 males were detected in Kathmandu, 73 cases including 28 females and 45 males were found in Bhaktapur and 114 cases including 47 females and 67 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

On Monday, 649 were detected in Kathmandu, 36 cases were found in Bhaktapur and 132 cases were found in Lalitpur.

Of the active cases, 213 patients are in ICU and 34 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.