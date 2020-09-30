Nepal Confirms 1559 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 77817

Nepal Confirms 1559 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 77817

Sept. 30, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1559 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 77817.

He said that in 12,205 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,559 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1,057 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.5 per cent.

Currently, there are 20,891 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10,087 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,804 are in home isolation. Some 5,428 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 201 patients are in ICU and 30 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 77,817 including 56,428 cases of recovery and 498 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 902 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 30, 2020
UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand Leaving Nepal
Sep 30, 2020
RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali
Sep 30, 2020
NEPALESE MIGRANT WORKERS Rush To India
Sep 30, 2020
Minister Pun Urges NEA Management To Constitute Immediate Response Team
Sep 30, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 902 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 minutes ago
Russian Scientist Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Defends 'Wartime' Roll-out By REUTERS 21 hours, 25 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 934 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Confirms 1513 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 76258 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal To Receive 25 Million Doses Of Sputnik Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 1 Million By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand Leaving Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2020
RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2020
NEPALESE MIGRANT WORKERS Rush To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2020
Minister Pun Urges NEA Management To Constitute Immediate Response Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2020
LLDCs Are Struggling In Responding Effectively To The Current Crisis: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2020
Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Has Tested Positive For COVID-19. By Agencies Sep 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75