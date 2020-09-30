Nepal Confirms 1559 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 77817

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1559 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 77817.

He said that in 12,205 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1,559 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1,057 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.5 per cent.

Currently, there are 20,891 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 10,087 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,804 are in home isolation. Some 5,428 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 201 patients are in ICU and 30 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 77,817 including 56,428 cases of recovery and 498 death cases.