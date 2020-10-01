Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5

Oct. 1, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

Low pressure area is building in Bay of Bengal. According to Skymet weather, the Monsoon withdrawal follows a very irregular pattern as well as pace. At times it covers smaller segments while other times, the withdrawal only covers smaller patches. The withdrawal process is only attempted when there is no rain for five consecutive days, humidity levels fall, temperatures increase and clouding reduces.

Usually, soon after the withdrawal process begins, Cyclones begin to form in either areas of Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal. Most preferred areas in Andaman Sea in Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep in Arabian Sea. There are times when the remnants of systems in Southeast Asia enter Andaman Sea enter and regenerate, intensifying further.

