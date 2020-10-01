Over 85153 Nepalis Returned Home

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 85153 Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home till September 30.

The number is as of Monday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 24772 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports.

Of them, 12281 returned from Qatar, 8478 from Kuwait, 12122 from Malaysia, 13707 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1447 from Bahrain, 1503 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey,430 from United States, 855 from Maldives,1754 Japan, 706 Singapore,325 Hong Kong and 317 from Jordan.

On the State wise, 15012 are from State no 1. 12529 from State no. 2, 18409 from Bagmati, 9273 from Gandaki, 11966 from Province 5, 1556 from Karnali and 1787Sudur Paschim according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 14621returnees were not recorded.