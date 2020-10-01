Over 85153 Nepalis Returned Home

Over 85153 Nepalis Returned Home

Oct. 1, 2020, 9:28 a.m.

Following the start of repatriation flights four months ago, a total of 85153 Nepalis stranded as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic in different countries have returned home till September 30.

The number is as of Monday arriving to Kathmandu via air from 32 different countries, according to the COVID-19 Crisis Management Operation Centre (CCMC).

Among them, the highest are from United Arab Emirates at 24772 and the lowest from Sri Lanka at 5. Majority of them were those who had gone for foreign employment reports.

Of them, 12281 returned from Qatar, 8478 from Kuwait, 12122 from Malaysia, 13707 from Saudi Arabia, 1,447 from South Korea, 1447 from Bahrain, 1503 from Oman, 1,091 from Australia and 936 from Turkey,430 from United States, 855 from Maldives,1754 Japan, 706 Singapore,325 Hong Kong and 317 from Jordan.

On the State wise, 15012 are from State no 1. 12529 from State no. 2, 18409 from Bagmati, 9273 from Gandaki, 11966 from Province 5, 1556 from Karnali and 1787Sudur Paschim according to the CCMC. The province-wise details of 14621returnees were not recorded.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Accorded High Priority To Biodiversity Conservation: PM Oli
Oct 01, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Province 1,2, Bagmati, Gandaki And Province 5
Oct 01, 2020
The Second Meeting Of Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Held
Sep 30, 2020
Chief Of The Army Staff Tests Negative For Covid-19
Sep 30, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 902 New Cases Of COVID-19
Sep 30, 2020

More on News

The Second Meeting Of Nepal-Germany Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 3 minutes ago
Chief Of The Army Staff Tests Negative For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 48 minutes ago
RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 3 minutes ago
LLDCs Are Struggling In Responding Effectively To The Current Crisis: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israel To Provide Support To Establish Agriculture Centre of Excellence Project In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Over 81296 Nepalis Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Accorded High Priority To Biodiversity Conservation: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2020
Brazil's Sao Paulo signs Agreement With Sinovac and Russia Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine By REUTERS Oct 01, 2020
Two-fifths Of Plants At Risk Of Extinction By Agencies Oct 01, 2020
Bangladesh To Give Duty Free Access To 16 More Bhutanese Products By Agencies Oct 01, 2020
India Court Acquits BJP leaders In Demolition Case Of Babri Mosque: By Agencies Oct 01, 2020
Manchester United Beat Brighton Reaches To Quarter Final By Agencies Oct 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75