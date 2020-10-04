Bahrain Prince Nasser Becomes First Royal From Gulf Atop Mt. Lobuche

The high profile expedition team comprising prince of Bahrain successfully scaled 6,119m Mt. Lobuche on Sunday morning. This has been the first ascent of mountains during this autumn reports The Rising Nepal.

According to Seven Summit Treks, the entire team of Bahrain including other Sherpas successfully reached the summit of Mt. Lobuche at 8:50 am this morning reports the daily.

Altogether 25 persons, including 18-member Bahraini team, reached the summit, Migma Sherpa, Chairman of the expedition company, wrote on his facebook page. Sherpa himself has also been atop Mt. Lobuche with Bahraini team.

Nasser bin Hamad al Khalifa, a member of the Royal family of Bahrain, is also in the 18-member team of climbers which includes 15 Bahraini and 3 British climbers.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) had granted permission to the expedition team on September 22.

This is the first expedition team of foreigners attempting Nepali mountains this autumn despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, an expedition team of six Nepali climbers had taken permission to scale Mt. Barun Tse (7,129 m) during this autumn on September 4.