A Young Girl Gang-Raped Inside Minibus, Two Arrested

Oct. 4, 2020, 4:22 p.m.

A young girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a minibus in Bhaktapurr, the police said today.

According to a spokesperson of Bhaktapur Area Police Subash Budhathoki, the two accused reportedly raped the girl on Friday and Saturday.

Two youths 22 years old Nir Kumar of Chautara of Sindhupalchwok and 21 years old Suresh Shrestha from Jugal Rural Municiality.\

A complaint was registered on Sunday and both the youth, identified as Nir Kumar Shrestha and Suresh Shrestha, have been arrested

