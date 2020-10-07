Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara

Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara

Oct. 7, 2020, 4:22 p.m.

Yeti Airlines has resumed its service at Simara, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today reports RSS.

The Airlines launched its flight to Simara of Bara after 12 years as per its announcement on the occasion of its 22nd birthday.

It is the ninth destination of Yeti Airlines and second in State-2.

Chief Security Officer and Spokesperson of the Airlines, Sudarshan Bartaula, said that they have started maiden flight to Simara by adopting high-precautions.

He added that a Jetstream-41 aircraft with 9N ALH call sign made first flight to Simara at 9:10 am. The second flight would take place at 4:45 pm today.

Spokesperson Bartaula shared, “There will be two flights to Simara every day regularly and number of flights could be added as per the demand of passengers.”

Agencies

Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks
Oct 07, 2020
Scientist Trio Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Physics For Black Hole Studies
Oct 07, 2020
Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets
Oct 06, 2020
Nepal-China Tatopani Border Opens For Trade
Oct 06, 2020
China On The Agenda For QUAD Talks In Tokyo
Oct 06, 2020

More on Aviation

Qatar Airways Resume Regular Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport’s 92 Percent Construction Work Completed By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Himalaya Airlines Announces Schedule Flight Fares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Nepal To Allow 57 Regular Flights And 27 Chartered International Flights For September By News Desk 1 month, 1 week ago
NAC Announces New Round Of Repatriation Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1684 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Confirms 3439 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 94253 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
NIBL Opens Branch Office In Mahendranagar, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Handed Over 1200 Set Of PPE To Government Hospitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Ganja Legalization Bill: The Need, Weaknesses And Needed Improvements By Dipak Gyawali Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75