Yeti Airlines Resume Flight To Simara

Yeti Airlines has resumed its service at Simara, the nearest destination from Kathmandu, from today reports RSS.

The Airlines launched its flight to Simara of Bara after 12 years as per its announcement on the occasion of its 22nd birthday.

It is the ninth destination of Yeti Airlines and second in State-2.

Chief Security Officer and Spokesperson of the Airlines, Sudarshan Bartaula, said that they have started maiden flight to Simara by adopting high-precautions.

He added that a Jetstream-41 aircraft with 9N ALH call sign made first flight to Simara at 9:10 am. The second flight would take place at 4:45 pm today.

Spokesperson Bartaula shared, “There will be two flights to Simara every day regularly and number of flights could be added as per the demand of passengers.”